Bugsnax Sneaking onto Steam Next Year

Last year Bugsnax launched to surprise and acclaim. Unfortunately for PC gamers who exclusively use Steam, they weren’t able to get in on the animal-bug collecting action. Young Horses announced that will finally be coming to an end.

It certainly wasn’t an issue of getting together a PC port, as aside from PS5 and PS4, Bugsnax is also available on Epic Games Store. As PC gamers know, often games have a period of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store between six months to a year.

Want to be reminded when Bugsnax releases on Steam? Add the game to your Steam wishlist today.