Build Your Own Spring Bundle Hits Fanatical

A new bundle has hit Fanatical featuring a variety of games that aren’t normally in bundles – offering a new level of savings. The spring bundle is a build your own bundle where $1 gets you one game, $2.99 gets you five games, and $4.99 gets you 10 games. You canchoose between ANSHI, Mira, Savage Halloween, Rift Adventure, Milli and Greg, Techbeat Heart, Year Walk, WarDogs, River City Ransom Underground, Karen Sees, SuperEpic,, Demetrios, Sugar Story, Shadows Awakening, VirtualArts Studio, MindSeize, Neur Deck, Crashlands, The Whispered World,and Trebuchet. Action-platforming fans are in for a treat with Rift Adventure and Savage Halloween, with the latter offering up run and gun thrills while the former is a short-range precision platformer. Underground is a fantastic RCR game and one that surprisingly hasn’t gotten a console release alongside the revitalization of the series over the past few years.