Build Your Own Ultimate VR Bundle 2 Now Available on Fanatical

Fanatical has an all-build bundle available, offering up their second build your own bundle-style deal for a slew of VR games. Buyers can get two games for $8.99, four games for $14.99, six games for $19.99, or 10 for $29.99. The available games include Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, Hello Puppers, Pixel Ripped 1995, Fujii, Bloody Zombies, Swords of Gurrah, Beat Blaster, Touring Karts, The Assembly, Contractors, Overkill VR, Dreadhalls, Dance Collider, 1976: Back to Midway, Pangman, and Republique VR. There’s a ton of variety here with racing games, shooting, bright action, horror, and even some light-hearted fun with Hello Puppers. If you have a Steam-compatible VR headset, there’s a lot of fun to be had here.