Bullet-Hell Shooter ‘Shinorubi’ Hits Early Access on January 20

Fans of SHMUPs and especially bullet-hell shooting games will soon have something new to try in the form of “Shinorubi” by developer Last Boss 88. The game will be entering early access on January 20, and it seems that many of it’s distinct features will be playable from the outset. One of Shinorubi’s main twists is that it starts players at full power rather than challenging to build it up as the stage wears on. So, things can potentially get really hairy really early. How things play out depends largely on both the player’s own skill and the mode they’re playing.

Upon entering early access, Shinorubi will have three main modes: Story, Dedicated and “Arrange.” Story just puts players through the campaign, Dedicated has players fight only the bosses and Arrange actually has six sub-modes to choose from: Shield, Cancel, Laser/Shot, Journey, Pink Pig and Super Rank.

players can cast shields and force fields ahead of them to avoid projectiles. Cancel: Players must destroy certain ships to clear the screen of bullets.

players must alternate between these two fire modes in order to destroy enemies. Journey: Players must complete two laps through a stage in order to clear it.

Player must collect as many pink pigs as possible before they are destroyed. Super Rank: Players can choose their level of difficulty in real-time.

Additional features available in the early access version include:

Five difficulty levels

Three pilots and ships

Support for mouse/keyboard, joystick and arcade controllers

Options for 4K display at either sixty or 120fps

Those interested in trying Shinorubi once it enter early access can find it on Steam. For those who’d learn a bit more first, they can check out this trailer showing the Arrange modes in action.