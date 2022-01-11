Bullets Fly in Blazing Technicolor in Shinorubi Launch Trailer

Extremely colorful bullet-hell shooter Shinorubi got a new trailer today in anticipation of its January 20 arrival on Steam Early Access. Last Boss 88 has already put out a handful videos explaining different aspects of their game, but this one brings it all together in a way that will likely help any viewer get up to speed on everything the game is bringing to the table.

In addition to the extremely wide and bright color palette on display in this video, Shinorubi has several features that prospective players may find interesting. Some of these include a choice between three (eventuallyeight) pilots with different abilities, gameplay that starts players at their full power rather than making them build towards it, and several modes within which to flex that power. Most of these can be seen in the trailer above, but be sure to check out our recent coverage to learn more about them.