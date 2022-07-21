Bungie Announces Destiny 2 Showcase for August to Reveal What’s Next

Bungie today announced that the next Destiny 2 Showcase will take place on August 23 and cover what’s coming next in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has been out a few months and is currently in its second season of content (Season of the Haunted), but it seems Bungie is ready to showcase what’s next. Fresh off its acquisition by PlayStation, the developer is ready to show players what’s coming next in Destiny 2.

Bungie confirmed the showcase on Twitter along with a short teaser titled No Escape. It features moments from Destiny 2 up till Season of the Haunted. The video, however, doesn’t provide insight into what we’ll see during the showcase. The next expansion, Lightfall, is a good guess, but it could also just be what’s in store for the next season or a smaller injection of content like the 30th Anniversary Pack. We’ll have to tune in on August 23 to find out what Bungie has in store for us.

Witness what's next. August 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/3oO2piSJHe — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 21, 2022

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Despite the acquisition by PlayStation, Bungie and Sony have confirmed that Destiny 2 and all upcoming content will remain multiplatform.