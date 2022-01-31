Bungie to Join the PlayStation Family

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced that the publisher has purchased Bungie.

The creators of Halo and Destiny are joining the PlayStation family. Founded in 1991, the studio gained tremendous fame after it was acquired by Microsoft and developed the original Halo. The studio eventually split from Microsoft in 2007 and formed a multi-year publishing partnership with Activision for their new IP, Destiny. That partnership ended in 2019 with the studio retaining ownership of the IP. Now, the studio is the latest PlayStation studio.

For those playing on Xbox, don’t be worried. As part of the announcement, Bungie and PlayStation confirmed that the studio remains in charge of their destiny and can continue to “independently publish and creatively develop” their games. Destiny 2 will remain on Xbox, PC, and Stadia platforms. As to what will happen with their new IP or any other future projects, that remains a mystery. The most immediate change players will see is the hiring of more talent.

Bungie’s next title, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, launches February 22 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.