C.A.R.L. Coming to PC, Consoles Soon

C.A.R.L. brings a blend of action-platforming alongside some puzzle-solving and NEXT-GEN TUBE PHYSICS to provide a fun romp for platforming fans. Youtuber Andrew Kenady has teamed up with Matt Bitner of Morningstar Game Studio to create something that provides platforming alongside other genres. Upgrades are possible and those who want to explore will enjoy collectables.

Those wanting some variety will get a taste for some classic arcade-style mini-games with both shooting and brick-breaking represented. C.A.R.L. will be available on the Switch, Xbox platforms, PlayStation platforms and PC via Steam on September 29. Early birds on Switch and Steam can get it for $9.99 and $9.89 respectively until October 6.