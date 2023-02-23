Caligula Effect: Overdose Seeing PS5 Release in 2023

Digital worlds are a great way to escape reality, right? Well that’s what some thought before being trapped there by the digital idol in Caligula Effect: Overdose. In this world deemed perfect for these many characters, a select few are able to break free and try to escape the grasps and set things right by leaving this world to continue embracing the lives they must face outside of the endless dream. Caligula Effect began as a Vita title where it would eventually see the Overdose ports for both Switch and PS4. Those who were hoping to try it out but wanted it on another platform can look forward to it launching on PS5 sometime later this year. We don’t have a definitive date yet but NISA shared a short trailer to help fans get excited to play it again or pick it up for the first time!

Look forward to even more info on a release date when we get one and check out the announcement below: