Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets new Zombies, Multiplayer Maps in Mid-Season Update

Treyarch today announced all the content coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s midseason update.

Season Four continues with a ‘reloaded’ update that adds additional content to the game. The update is a welcome one for Zombies fans as it finally adds in a brand new Zombies map. Multiplayer fans can also rejoice in the fact that another map has landed. The new content arrives on July 15 following an update for Black Ops Cold War on July 13 and Warzone on July 14.

Mauer Der Toten takes players to streets of war-torn Berlin following a zombie invasion. You’ll navigate the dark streets to reach monuments and structures. There’s a robotic companion, a new Wonder Weapon, fast-travel ziplines, new enemies, quests, and secrets to uncover. This will be Treyarch Zombies at its finest.

Heading over to multiplayer, Call of Duty: Black Ops II’s Rush joins the growing list of multiplayer maps. Capture the Flag also returns as a new game mode. Multiplayer and Warzone players can now unlock the OTs 9 SMG and Mace melee weapon by buying a Blueprint for them or completing challenges.

Finally, Warzone is getting it’s first objective-based mode, Payload. The mode splits players into two teams of 20. The attacking team must escort vehicles across all Checkpoints within a time limit to win, and defenders need to stop them. Players spawn into Verdansk with their custom loadouts and can search for cash and killstreaks to aid their teams.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.