Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Sequel, Warzone Successor Announced

Infinity Ward and Activision today formally confirmed that successors to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty: Warzone are in development.

After months of rumors and leaks, Infinity Ward and Activision today confirmed what everyone expected. 2022s Call of Duty is indeed a sequel to 2019s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with a release penned for this fall. In addition to that, they also confirmed that a Warzone successor is indeed coming, though we still don’t know when that might launch. However, it is being described as a new experience and a ‘massive evolution of Battle Royale.’ It features a new playscape alongside a new sandbox mode.

Infinity Ward is leading development of both titles with a new engine powering them. No other details about other game were provided, including release platforms.

As for the current iteration of Warzone, Activision and Raven Software have pledged to fix as many of the current problems as possible. At Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two’s launch next week, players can expect improvements to movement, performance and streaming issues, invisible Operator skins, and a fix for Modern Warfare’s multiplayer. They also confirmed that a much requested feature, an FOV slider on consoles, is not planned due to potential performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season Two launches February 14. We’ll let you know when Infinity Ward announce more details about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone successors.