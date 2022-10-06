Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Launch Trailer Takes Players Across the Globe

Activision and Infinity Ward today dropped the launch trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which showcases the globe-trotting adventure that awaits players.

The next entry in the Call of Duty franchise is just a few weeks away. On October 28, fans will get to hop back in the shoes of their favorite Task Force 141 operatives as they traverse the globe to put down impending threats. The action will take players to deserts in the Middle-Easts, the cartels of Central America, and even the cities of the United States as 141 attempts to avert a looming catastrophe.

Though the launch trailer focuses entirely on the campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will also launch with multiplayer and the co-op Spec Ops mode. The new battle royale experience, Warzone 2.0, will follow on November 16.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches November 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Those that pre-order the game digitally will get access to the game’s campaign a week early.