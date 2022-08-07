Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Reveal Event, Beta Dates Announced

Infinity Ward and Activision today announced when players will finally get to see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer and, more importantly, when they’ll be able to get their hands on the beta.

Infinity Ward revealed that they’ll hold a special showcase to fully reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer. Dubbed Call of Duty: Next, the September 15 showcase will feature Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer alongside information about the next Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Warzone mobile (a.k.a. Project Aurora). The event will feature live gameplay alongside additional information and surprises.

In addition to Call of Duty: Next, Infinity Ward also revealed the multiplayer beta dates. Like the previous few years, the beta dates are split into two weekends. The first is PlayStation exclusive with the second open to every platform:

PlayStation Weekend:

Early Access: September 16 to September 20

Open Beta: September 18 to September 20

Crossplay Weekend:

Xbox and PC Early Access: September 22 to September 26

Xbox and PC Open Beta: September 24 to September 26

PlayStation Open Beta: September 22 to September 26

Om addition to the dates, Infinity Ward also teased one of the 6v6 maps coming with the beta. Marina Grand Prix takes place at an urban race circuit. This will be just one of a handful of maps players can enjoy during the beta. More details about what else will be in the beta will be unveiled at Call of Duty: Next on September 15.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches October 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.