Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0 Season 3 Content Revealed

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software today revealed what content is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 in Season 3.

Season 3 for this year’s Call of Duty titles kicks off April 12 across all platforms, and has a lot to live up to following disappointing previous seasons. After much backlash that forced Infinity Ward to release Himmelmatt Expo early, players have been holding their breath to see what’s next for the game.

Starting with multiplayer, Gunfight is back. The popular 2v2 mode that originated in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 is finally joining the roster of game modes. It’ll work similar to its previous incarnations in Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War where players battle to be the last team standing three out of five times. The mode launches with four maps; Alley, Blacksite (also the new Gulag map in Warzone 2.0), Shipment, and Exhibit.

In terms of 6v6 maps, Season 3 is, once again, a mixed bag. At launch, players can dive into Pelayo’s Lighthouse, a stormy map that takes some inspiration from Modern Warfare 2’s Estate, but is still a unique map. Then there’s Black Gold, which is pulled from the Rohan Oil section of Al Mazrah. The catch with Black Gold? It’s a night map that requires night vision goggles much like 2019’s unpopular night mode. Unfortunately, it does not look like there’ll be a daytime version for those who would rather not play on a night map. A final 6v6 map, Alboran Hatchery, won’t arrive until the midseason update. Finally, two other Warzone locations, Rohan Oil and Sattiq Cave Complex, are joining Ground War as Battle Maps. The popular Afghan Map, which is featured in Sattiq Cave Complex, sadly isn’t joining the 6v6 roster.

Jumping over to Warzone 2.0, there aren’t as many new additions as with Season 2. Resurgence comes to Al Mazrah at launch alongside redeploy drones that make it easier to get around the vast map. However, most of the quality-of-life improvements and modes won’t arrive until mid-season. These include Plunder, Warzone Ranked, Perk Packages, Deployable Buy Stations, and Gulag Entry kits.

DMZ is getting some major overhauls this season to make the mode more appealing. A new barter system allows players to trade collected items for other valuables at Buy Stations. Workbenches, located near Buy Stations, allows players to tweak contraband weapons to add new attachments.

Of course, a new season also means a new Battle Pass. Those who purchase the Battle Pass will get two highly requested Operators from the campaign; Alejandro and Valeria. The two new weapons included are the FJX Imperium (Intervention) sniper and Cronen Squall battle rifle. A third weapon, a machine pistol, launches in-season. The Battle Pass still costs 1100 CoD Points. However, the Battle Pass bundle that costs CoD Points is being replaced with the $29.99 BlackCell bundle. Unfortunately, it is not possible to unlock this bundle with already purchased CoD Points.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.