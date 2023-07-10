Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Launches July 12

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software today revealed the first details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

A mid-season wave of content and features arrives on July 12, bringing new experiences to both Modern Warfare II and Warzone. This includes cameo appearances from Amazon Prime’s hit TV show, The Boys.

Kicking off with Warzone, the Battle Royale game mode arrives in Vondel, allowing up to 72 players to play in the classic mode. Of course, Resurgence remains for those who prefer the respawn game mode. As part of the Battle Royale experience, Vondel gets its own Gulag that matches its medieval theme. New Warzone features include the arrival of the Occupational Scan, the Signals Intelligence Contract, and the Portable Redeploy Drone (similar to Caldera’s Redeploy Balloon).

Hoping over to Modern Warfare II, the final Raid in the Atomgrad story launches with Reloaded. The season also includes a new multiplayer map, Vondel Waterfront, that’s pulled from the battle royale map. It has been altered to play better with multiplayer.

As for new weapons, Reloaded brings with it a single new weapon, the MX Guardian automatic shotgun. Unlike previous Reloaded seasons, the MX Guardian is not unlocked via a challenge. Instead, a formerly classified section of the Battle Pass will be unclassified and will contain the new weapon. If you’ve completed one adjacent sector (D2, D3, D4, D5, D6, or D7), you’ll be able to jump straight into the new sector when Reloaded launches on July 12.

Season 4 Reloaded also includes a crossover event with Amazon Prime’s The Boys. For a limited time, players can acquire the Temp V Field Upgrade in Warzone. When used, the Temp V provides one of the following super powers; Charge Jump, Electric Shockwave, Laser Vision, and Teleport. Once you use Temp V, you’re free to activate the power whenever you wish. However, you will lost it upon elimination, or if you pick up any other Field Upgrade. Unfortunately, the Temp V Field Upgrade won’t be available in multiplayer. The update also introduces three new Operators from The Boys; Black Noir, Starlight, and Homelander. Unfortunately, all three are locked behind pricey bundles that can’t be earned through play. Hopefully, Black Noir won’t be another Roze whose skin allows him to easily hide in the shadows.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.