Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Officially Announced, Launches this November

Sledgehammer Games and Activision today announced the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has officially been announced via a short teaser. The game will launch on November 10, presumably on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Outside of the short teaser and release date, no other official details have been provided just yet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is expected to pick up after the events of Modern Warfare II, it’s year of seasonal storytelling, and the raid stories that all point to the arrival of a singular man; Makarov. In the original Modern Warfare trilogy, Makarov was the main antagonist and driving force behind an all-out war between Russia and western forces. That trilogy saw Russia lay siege to numerous famous cities, including Washington D.C., New York City, London, and Paris among others. So far, the Modern Warfare reboot’s story has been more subdued and focused on fictional locations like Verdansk, Las Almas, and Al Mazrah. Makarov has yet to make an official appearance in the reboot.

While little is officially known about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, leaks and data miners have helped to fill in some of the gaps. The game is expected to be fully revealed on August 17 as part of a in-game event within Warzone. Sledgehammer Games is the lead developer behind this project, giving Treyarch an additional year to finish up their next game. While the game will be similar to Modern Warfare II, there will apparently be some key differences that will bring the title more in-line with previous titles. These include the return of sprint-cancelling, and a more traditional Perk system. It’s also been confirmed that content from Modern Warfare II will carry over, but exactly what will and won’t remains a mystery. Data miners have also found what appear to be an arsenal of 30+ weapons in-game at launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches November 10. Be sure to check back here for more news about the upcoming game.