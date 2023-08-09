Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveal Set for August 17, Carry-Forward Details Announced

Sledgehammer Games and Activision today revealed the reveal date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III alongside details about what content from Modern Warfare II will carry forward into the sequel.

The latest entry in the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be officially revealed in about a week. Like with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, Modern Warfare III’s reveal will be handled in-game in Call of Duty: Warzone. Operation Shadow Siege takes place on August 17 starting at 10:30am PT. Drop in with a four-person fireteam to take on Konni forces, secure chemical weapons, and earn rewards. Completing additional objectives earns further items, including a brand new base weapon. No word yet on how long the event will be available for.

We also got in-depth details about what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II content will carry forward into Modern Warfare III. The short answer? Every gun, camo, and operator will carry forward into the new game. There are some caveats for each category (like a vehicle or piece of equipment not existing in Modern Warfare III), but the vast majority of content will carry forward. You’ll even be able to unlock weapons you may have missed in Modern Warfare II inside Modern Warfare III. Integration within Modern Warfare III takes place at launch, though Warzone will need to wait till Season 1 for all Modern Warfare III content to be integrated.

All unlocked operators and their skins will carry forward into Modern Warfare III. However, if you don’t have the base operator skin unlocked, you won’t be able to unlock that base skin. An operator like Nova, which requires you to complete the “Violence and Timing” campaign mission in MWII, can’t be unlocked in MWIII. The only way to use Nova in MWIII is if you have a different skin for her or if there’s a future skin in MWIII. The same principle applies to Battle Pass and Blackcell operator skins. You won’t be able to unlock their base skins in MWIII. Many MWII bundles will remain purchasable in MWIII.

Skipping over to weapons, all weapons and blueprints will carry over. If you haven’t unlocked some of the weapons, you’ll be able to complete unlock challenges within MWIII to claim them. All attachments will also carry over and can be used on both MWII and MWIII weapons. Likewise, all camos unlocked in MWII will be available in MWIII, but can only be used on MWII guns. MWIII weapons will have their own sets of camos to unlock.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches November 10. Be sure to check back August 17 for the full reveal of the game.