Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Opens to All Platforms Later Today

Last weekend, PS5 and PS4 owners who pre-ordered the latest Call of Duty were able to partake in the beta ahead of the game’s launch in November.

While the beta has opened up to all PlayStation players as of this past Thursday, Xbox and PC players still have to pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard in order to get access to this early slice of the game’s multiplayer. That all changes later today at 10 AM PT, when the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will open up to all players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, which features three maps and five multiplayer modes, including two new additions to the series, Champion Hill and Patrol. The open beta will only remain available for 48 hours, closing on September 20 at 10 AM PT, so interested players should be sure to check it out while they can.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch on all of the above platforms on November 5.