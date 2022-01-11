Call of Duty: Vanguard Crosses Over with Attack on Titan in Midseason Update

Sledgehammer Games today dropped details for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s midseason updates, which includes a crossover.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific’s midseason update goes live on January 13 at 9am PT. Players can pre-load the update for Vanguard starting today, January 11, and for Warzone Pacific tomorrow, January 12. The midseason update promises to fix numerous bugs and glitches that have popped up over the month of December, though we’re still waiting for the official patch notes.

What’s most notable about the midseason update is its crossover with Attack on Titan. The Levi Edition bundle includes a new skin for Operator Sgt. Daniel that’s based on the Survey Corps gear worn by Captain Levi Ackerman. It also includes ‘Titan Piercer’ Blueprint that models that blades used to slay Titans. The bundle also includes two other Weapon Blueprints, a finishing move, highlight intro, MVP highlight, and some other customization options. No word yet on how many CoD Points the bundle costs.

Outside of that, the midseason update doesn’t include much new content for multiplayer or Warzone. There’s a new Operator (Isabella) and a new SMG (the Welgun) that’s earnable through an in-game challenge, or purchasable through a bundle.

Zombies is getting some updates, including the new Void Objective which introduces the introduction of never-ending classic gameplay to Shi No Numa. There’s also a new are in Stalingrad, new Artifact Upgrade tiers, and unique Pack-a-Punch camos. Sadly, still no traditional Zombies experience.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is free-to-play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.