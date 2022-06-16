Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Season 4 Brings New Warzone, Zombie Maps

Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, and Activision today announced what’s coming in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

Launching June 22, Mercenaries of Fortune adds new content to both Call of Duty: Vangaurd and Warzone. This includes a new Warzone map, a new multiplayer event, and, after months of waiting, a proper Zombies map.

Warzone players will be able to drop into a brand new small-sized battle royale map, Fortune’s Keep. Developed by High Moon Studios, this tropical themed map will co-exist alongside Rebirth Island. The update also brings changes to Caldera, including the return of Storage Town as a point of interest.

Moving over to Vanguard, the game is set to get its first dose of real Zombies content since launch. The legendary Shi No Numa Zombies map returns from Call of Duty: World at War, bringing with it the classic round-based Zombies gameplay fans love and have been craving. It’ll feature a multi-step main quest, Wonder Weapon, and more.

Multiplayer content remains light with only one new multiplayer map available at launch, U.S.S. Texas 1945. The classic Call of Duty: WWII map has been remade for Vanguard. A second map, Desolation, arrives mid-season. Finally, the fan favorite Blueprint Gun Game mode arrives at the start of the season.

In terms of weapons, players will be able to earn the Marco 5 SMG and UGM-8 LMG through the Battle Pass at tiers 15 and 31 respectively. The Vargo S Assault Rifle arrives later in the season and can be unlocked by completing a challenge or purchasing a Blueprint.