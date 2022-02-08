Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Season Two Introduces Armored Warfare

Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software today revealed Season Two details for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

Season Two for both games kicks-off February 14 across all platforms, bringing with it a slew of new content. Vanguard can pre-load the update on February 10 at 9am PT. Meanwhile, the update for Warzone is available on February 14. The season will focus on armored warfare, though that won’t hit Vanguard multiplayer until later in the season.

Vanguard multiplayer is getting a slew of new content, including two brand new maps. First up is Casablanca, a medium-sized map set within a marketplace. Next is Gondola, another medium-sized map set above a large gultch with plenty of sightlines. There’s also a new killstreak (Ball Turret Gunner), two new Perks (Armory and Mechanic), and a new piece of equipment (Sticky Bomb) that are unlocked as Free Tiers on the new Battle Pass.

Moving over to weapons, there’s a total of four coming this seasons. The KG M40 Assault Rifle and Whitley LMG are unlockable through the Battle Pass. Meanwhile, the Ice Axe melee weapon and Armaguerra 43 SMG arrive later during the season and are unlockable via challenges or by purchasing a Blueprint.

Zipping over to Warzone, Season Two brings with it some gassy additions, including some new explorable locations. Nebula V gas invades Caldera with it usable as both ammo and bombs. While it won’t take down enemies, it will heavily distract them and slightly chip away at their health. Only a Portable Decontamination Station can help get rid of the gas. The new Armored Transport Truck will also patrol the island dropping mines behind it and firing at enemies in the vicinity. Successfully take it down and you’ll be rewarded handsomely, including a Nebula V bomb.

Finally, Zombies is getting a dose of much needed content. This includes a new location in Egypt’s Eastern Desert where a new portal to the Dark Aether opens, and several new arenas with it. There’s also new artifacts, Wonder Weapons, Objectives, and Story Quest to pursue.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC. PS4, and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.