Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Launches in November Alongside Season One

Activision and Infinity Ward today revealed the first details about Warzone 2.0, including when players can hop into the new battle royale experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 ushers in a new era of Warzone when it launches on November 16. A new experience means a brand new map; Al Mazrah. This giant map has been worked on by Infinity Ward and a host of other Activision studios. It features a vast landscape with a wide variety of locales and major points of interests to check out. These include classic Modern Warfare 2 locations like Quarry and Terminal built into the map.

While Warzone’s gameplay hasn’t changed much since it first launched in 2020, Warzone 2.0 features many of the same gameplay improvements available in multiplayer. These improvements include aquatic warfare where players can dive under the waves, drive and board aquatic vehicles, and use water-based equipment. There’s also over a dozen new vehicles to drive and fly. New wrinkles to the vehicle meta include the ability to damage tires and doors, shoot out windows, and refuel when empty. That’s right, vehicles in Warzone 2.0 run on gas and you’ll need to refuel at local Gas Stations to keep using them.

Buy Stations have been upgraded to ‘The Shop.’ You’ll still be able buy back downed teammates and buy gear, but the big twist is how loadouts work. Gone are the full Loadout drops. In Warzone 2.0, you’ll begin each match creating a number of custom weapons through the Gunsmith. These can then be purchased from The Shop. Tacticals and Lethals must be picked up from the ground, and Perks won’t be available in Warzone 2.0 at launch.

New to the chaos of Warzone are Strongholds. These heavily fortified areas on the map are protected by AI combatants that players can choose to engage with. While the AI will put up a fight and can potentially wipe out your squad if you’re not careful, the rewards are quite impression. Conquer a Stronghold and expect lots of loot, including something that help you purchase custom weaponry from The Shop. Infinity Ward also confirmed that existence of DMZ, a PvPvE extraction mode, which launches alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches free-to-play on November 16 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It arrives alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season One.