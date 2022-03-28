Call of Duty: Warzone’s Insane Install Sizes are Allegedly Preventing the Return of Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone fans hoping for the return of the game’s original Verdansk map shouldn’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

The loss of Verdansk and integration of Caldera into Call of Duty: Warzone has been contentious. Though the change in scenery is nice, players have been less than happy with the new map’s placement geography and key areas, weapon balancing, and the large amount of bugs and glitches that have popped up since the integration. Fans have been asking for Verdansk to return, or at least rotate both Caldera and Verdansk every so often much how Apex Legends rotates through its maps. It turns out that bringing back Verdansk might actually be close to impossible.

In an interview with streamer TeeP (transcribed by PC Gamer), Call of Duty live operations lead Josh Bridge revealed the biggest problem with bringing back Verdansk stems from install sizes. Call of Duty: Warzone currently requires about 120GB of space on consoles and 80GB on PC. Squeezing both maps in at the same time wold balloon the install size. Swapping out Caldera for Verdansk would require a hefty update. While the Warzone teams would like to do it, it’s just not feasible.

“We want that. We all want that. There’s a technical problem. The install and reinstall sizes are f**king crazy,” Bridge told TeeP.

As players have pointed out, the likes of Apex Legends, PUBG, and Hunt: Showdown all feature multiple maps. Fortnite, despite only having one map, gets constant updates that drastically alter the map to keep it fresh. Call of Duty: Warzone can’t support that because the game and its engine were never built for battle royale or multiple integrations.

“Verdansk was never authored with the idea that 180 weapons were going to be added to it,” said Bridge.

Despite the issues, Infinity Ward and the other Call of Duty teams appear prepared to remove this problem with Warzone’s successor. Unlike the current iteration that is tied to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the successor is in development as its own standalone title.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available to play for free now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.