Cannon Dancer Coming Back with a Collector’s Edition

Cannon Dancer (also known as Osman) might not be familiar to everyone, but for Strider fans, it is known as an unofficial sequel to Strider. The game released exclusively in arcades in the 90s, but is now getting its first shot on consoles.

Cannon Dancer will be coming to PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S as both a digital download and a few of those consoles will also be receiving a special edition. The Cannon Dancer Collector’s Edition is coming to PS4, PS5 and Switch and includes the following:

Arcade coin

Arcade instruction flyer

Acrylic diorama

Artbook

Calendar and photo frame

Cannon Dancer physical copy

Marquee sticker

Postcards

Soundtrack CD

Tenugui

Everything will come in a collector’s box. If you’re not in need of all that, there is a physical Limited Edition if you just want a physical copy of the game. Pre-orders start on September 18 at 12:00 AM CEST via Strictly Limited Games.