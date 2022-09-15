Capcom Announces Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Reveals New Trailer

During today’s Capcom Showcase at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, Capcom announced Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. It has already been announced the upcoming DLC for the game coming in October, but the Gold Edition will offer everything for new players. New footage showing off Ethan Winter’s animations in the third person was also showcased, as this will now be an option in the expansion. Players will also be provided the story “Shadows of Rose” which takes place 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village. A Mac version of Resident Evil Village is also on the way. Capcom also confirmed a Resident Evil Showcase in October which will show off more of the remake of Resident Evil 4. Check out the latest trailer below.