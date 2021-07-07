Capcom Confirms Monster Hunter Stories 2 Physical Release Requires No Large Download for Switch

Physical copies of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on Switch have been making their rounds for a couple days now, with many fans concerned and confused that the box stated the game would potentially need up to a 15GB download. Fortunately Capcom has now confirmed that this is not the case, and the statement as such on the box is a mistake. They do clarify that there is a day one install update which is 0.5GB, but unless players are purchasing digitally there is no need for any extra download. It’s worth noting for anyone curious the digital size for Switch is 13.5GB and for PC it’s 28GB.

Check out our review for Monster Hunter Stories 2 right here and take a look at Capcom’s statement below regarding physical release: