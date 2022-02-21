Capcom Fighting Collection Announced for Consoles, PC

Beyond announcing Street Fighter VI after weeks of speculation, Capcom also used SF’s 35th anniversary to hype up a new collection. The Capcom Fighting Collection features These platforms have already seen one massive Street Fighter collection, but now we’ll see Super Gem Fighter Minimix, Hyper Street Fighter II, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Cyberbots, Red Earth, Darkstalkers, Night Warriors, Vampire Savior, Vampire Savior 2, and Vampire Hunter 2 added to modern-day platforms.

All games will feature a training mode except for Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, and every game has online play with rollback netcode – but cross-platform matchmaking isn’t going to be available. An easy special move keybinding will be available for everything but ranked matches and a new museum features over 500 pieces of artwork alongside 400 musical pieces. The Capcom Fighting Collection launches on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam on June 24 for $39.99. Console users will have a physical version available, while digital buyers can also buy a massive bundle that will include the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection in a bundle for $59.99.

