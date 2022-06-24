Capcom Fighting Collection Now Taking New Challengers

Capcom Fighting Collection contains ten games from the golden age of 2D fighting and is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. This collection includes Cyberbots: Full Metal Metal Madness, Hyper Street Fighter II: Anniversary Edition, Red Earth, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo and all five games in the Darkstalkers series. Online play has been added through rollback netcode and there is museum that includes hundreds of pieces of conceptual artwork and a music player. Players who purchase Capcom Fighting Collection before September 30 will receive exclusive music tracks from CAP-JAMS and other artists, along with Three Wonders for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. This is very worthwhile collection for fans of Capcom’s fighters. More details and our thoughts can be found in our review.