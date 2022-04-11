Capcom Fighting Collection Pre-Order Announced

Capcom Fighting Collection is still a couple months away from its release date but pre-orders have gone. This collections contains ten Capcom games that include bonus features such as online play, training mode and a museum that contains over 500 images and 400 music tracks from the arcade games. The included games are Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire, Savior: The Lord of Vampire. Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness and Red Earth. Capcom Fighting Collection will release on June 24 for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One with a retail price of $39.99.