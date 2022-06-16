Capcom Officially Announces Dragon’s Dogma II

Some news is rich and juicy. It comes with details, implications, important tangents, and a host of relevant details. Today’s announcement of Dragon’s Dogma II is the complete opposite of that. Capcom held its not-E3 press event on Monday and a piece of expected news was made conspicuously absent by the announcement of another event to be held today. The 10 Years of Dragon’s Dogma stream was to be given its own special date, separate from the main event, starting speculation as to exactly what information it would hold. Hideako Itsuno hasn’t been particularly subtle as to his involvement in the sequel to his much-loved action RPG, Dragon’s Dogma, as evidenced by the Feb 7, 2019 interview with VG247 where he said “…we’re now finishing up DMC5. But I had ideas for Dragon’s Dogma 2 at the time as well. So here we are, it’s the end of this project.” Three years and four months later and Itsuno can finally clarify that (not particularly subtle) remark the following information-

“Dragon’s Dogma II is currently in development.”

…and that’s all you get for now, unless you’ve got a fondness for logos or need to know it’s running on a modified version of Capcom’s RE Engine. Every single possible question will have to wait for later, and without even a release window there’s no real way to tell when “later” might be, but for now it’s good to know that Dragon’s Dogma II is coming. Eventually.