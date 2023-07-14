Capcom Officially Releases Exoprimal

Today, Capcom has announced that its new online team-based action game Exoprimal is officially available on consoles, PC and Xbox Game Pass. Exoprimal will have players teaming up to take down dinosaurs as they dawn futuristic combat armor against endless hoards of these reptiles. Exoprimal is also only $59.99 on all available platforms. The game is developed with Capcom’s RE ENGINE, which hails from the likes of Resident Evil dating back to 7, Devil May Cry 5 and the recently released Street Fighter 6.

Starting in 2040, dinosaurs mysteriously reappear across the globe and the next generation artificial intelligence, Leviathan, hopes to save humanity. This is more then the story, as it is a mechanic for Exoprimal as the A.I. can forecast where dinosaur outbreaks will occur and deploy Exofighters to protect the area. The Exosuits are the advanced armor as these choices offer different abilities. Ten Exosuits are available as players are divided into different classes. Assault, Tank and Support will further help isolate specific roles as defeating dinosaur threats and assisting the player’s team will all create a different effect.

As players progress through Dino Survival, there will be new Exosuits to unlock along with gear, cosmetic items and narrative content. Capcom will be supporting Exoprimal with a slew of post-launch updates, new features and a new mode to start out. Savage Gauntlet will launch on June 28 as this introduces a new PvE experience with weekly rotating missions. These can be played on higher rankings for higher rewards. Title Update 1 will also arrive on August 17 with ten Alpha variant Exosuits for new ways to play both Dino Survival and Savage Gauntlet. Players can also expect collaborations with Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter with Beta variant Exosuits, new enemies, stages, missions and more.

The Exoprimal Deluxe Edition is also available for $69.99. This includes the Head Start Kit and Survival Pass Season 1: Premium Tier as a limited time bonus. With the Head Start Kit, players receive access to three more Exosuit skins along with early unlock tickets for Nimbus, Vigilant and Murasame Exosuits. These can also be unlocked through gameplay with the Standard Edition, so these are not exclusive to the pack. The Survival Path has both free and premium tier rewards for in-game progress. As for the content for the Season 1 Premium Tier, players will receive 19 extra Exosuit skins, 10 weapons skins, 4 emotes, 3 decals and more. There is a launch trailer for Exoprimal that Capcom has released that can be viewed below.