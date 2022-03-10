Capcom Reveals Exoprimal, a Co-Op Sci-Fi Dinosaur Shooter Coming Next Year

At yesterday’s State of Play, Capcom kicked off the show with a first look at their newest multiplayer IP, which can be seen in the trailer below.

Set in the year 2040, Exoprimal places players in a world overrun by dinosaurs, wherein the Aibius Corporation steps in with their armored Exofighters to help combat the ancient threat and save the planet. The game’s main mode, Dino Survival, pits two teams of five players against one another as they race to complete objectives, stave off waves of dinosaurs and survive encounters with the opposing team. Each player will have access to their own Exosuit which comes with unique weapons and special abilities, and can be swapped with other players mid-game to gain tactical advantages.

Exoprimal is set to launch in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.