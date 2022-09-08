Capcom Reveals Lineup for Next Week’s TGS Showcases

From September 15-18, the Tokyo Game Show will be a public physical event for the first time since 2019, as developers from across the world gather to show their upcoming titles to Japanese players.

Capcom has announced two online showcases that will premiere alongside TGS, with the second being a dedicated Street Fighter 6 Special Program that will air on September 16 at 8 AM PT. Prior to that showcase, Capcom will host an Online Program for five of their upcoming titles on September 15 at 7 AM PT. Street Fighter 6 will also make an appearance here as a new trailer dives into the roster plus the World Tour and Battle Hub modes, while Exoprimal and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will both receive additional updates during the show. Resident Evil Village will have a segment focused on the Gold Edition before its release next month, with its primary attraction being the new story DLC Shadows of Rose, and the team behind Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will reveal what’s to come with the free Title Update 2, which is slated to launch this Fall.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for all of the latest news from TGS 2022 and Capcom.