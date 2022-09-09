Captain America, Black Panther Team Up in New Game from Skydance, Amy Hennig

Since the studio was formed in 2019, we have known about two projects that Skydance New Media, led by studio president and former Uncharted director Amy Hennig, are working on: one based on Star Wars and one based on Marvel.

While we still know little else about the Star Wars game beyond its existence, the Marvel project appeared as one of the final reveals of today’s Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. Although the game still lacks a title or release window, the first teaser below does show off the four characters we will be playing as in this action adventure game set during World War II: Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, Azzuri, who takes up the mantle as this time period’s Black Panther, Gabriel Jones, a US soldier who is part of the Howling Commandos and Nanali, leader of the Wakandan Spy Network. The teaser also includes hints at the primary antagonistic force of the upcoming game, Hydra.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more on the latest from Skydance and Marvel games.