Career Mode Trailer Released for EA Sports PGA Tour

EA has released some more details via a trailer about its Career Mode in the upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour. The game will release on April 7 as it coincides with Masters’ Weekend in the PGA Tour. Players have the option to pick where they start off. This includes as an amateur in one of the top amateur events, the Korn Ferry Tour or the PGA Tour. The amateur options include the U.S. Amateur Championship, Augusta National Women’s Amature, Amateur Championship, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and the Latin American Amateur Championship. This will culminate in the Q-school as the player aims for the Korn Ferry Tour. An invitation to the Masters and U.S. Open will be granted once the amateur championship is completed.

Players can use AI Pairings to play shot-for-shot against an AI PGA Tour pro. This AI data will be driven from official ShotLink data, which the game has incorporated this year along with other analytics. Players will progress with an RPG system as they earn XP and skill points and will apply them to power, driving, approach, short game and putting. This also unlocks new shot types and upgrades. You can check out the trailer below and the deep dive here.