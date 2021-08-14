Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls Coming to Apple Arcade

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls was set for an iOS and Android release before seemingly being cancelled. This full-fledged mobile side-scrolling entry in the series got mix reviews, but was praised for nailing the core ‘vania gameplay well when it wasn’t bogged down with mobile menu bloat. Now, this entry in the series is being revamped a bit for the Apple Arcade platform – ensuring that there will not be any in-app purchases or ads. With character art from Ayami Kojima and music by Michiru Yamane alongside a new story that pits Alucard against Dracula. Unlockable characters allow the game to always feel fresh, with Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria, and others to come down the line. It has a “coming soon” release window but its app page is up now so potential players can get notified when it launches.