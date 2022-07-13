Catch a Glimpse of the Terrors Roaming the Night in Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

Walking empty streets at night always has a an unsettling element to it. Areas that are perfectly normal during the day take can easily take on an absolutely sinister air after dark, and that’s even when one knows there’s nothing there. What if, however, there was something there, and it was every bit as bloodthirsty as the horrors of one’s imaginings. Such is the world of Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, and now fans can get a look at what exactly will be stalking them as they guide their young, amnesiac charge around her haunted town and help her to piece together her lost memories.

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark launches on October 25 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch.