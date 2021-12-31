CES 2022 Starts Next Week

The biggest technology consumer show begins next week with CES 2022. The Consumer Electronics Show heralds all forms of technology as gaming companies have also jumped in on the fun. Along with speakers during the conference, watchers can expect new announcements from the likes of NVIDIA, Razer, HyperX and more. Last year, Razer unveiled the Zephyr, which is a mask designed to help during the pandemic. The conference is in person, however some companies have bowed out such as MSI. It lasts Wednesday through Saturday in Las Vegas.