Chaos Doesn’t Stand a Chance in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Final Trailer

Team Ninja and Square Enix today dropped the final trailer for their upcoming action RPG, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin may still be two months out from release, but Square Enix are already delivering a final trailer. The game takes place in a dark fantasy reinterpretation of the original Final Fantasy, hence why all the references to the original. The trailer focuses on protagonist Jack Garland as he meets new friends and foes.

As a reinterpretation of the original Final Fantasy, the trailer includes looks at iconic locations and characters. These include the bosses Kraken and Lich as well as their respective locales, the Sunken Shrine and Cavern of Earth. There’s also a nice look at an additional three Jobs; Red Mage, Berserker, and Samurai. There’s even a new character with a startling resemblance to the Emperor of Palamecia, Final Fantasy II’s antagonist. His identity has not been confirmed at this time.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches March 18 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.