Chaos Follows Clea, Clea 2 onto PS4 September 30

Clea and its sequel, Clea 2, will soon be available on PlayStation 4. These skill-based horror adventures from developer InvertMouse document the trials and struggles of their namesake as she and her younger brother attempt to escape the evil that parents have unleashed.

Both Clea and Clea 2 challenge players to carefully plan their movements about Whitlock Manor and take proper, calculated risks when making sounds. See, the house is filled with malevolent beings known as “Chaos Servants,” all of which can detect even the most minute of sounds.

If she and her brother want to get out alive, they need to gather enough items an information, and thy can only do that by exploring the mansion. It’s all about using sound as a weapon rather than allowing it to become a trap. Clea and Clea 2 are already available on PC, Switch and Xbox, so those interested can check them out right away if they’d rather not wait.