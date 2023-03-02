Check Out 15 Minutes of Dead Island 2 Gameplay Footage

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios today dropped 15 bloody minutes of gameplay from the long-awaited Dead Island 2.

After more than a decade since the original’s release and nine years since it’s reveal, Dead Island 2 is readying up for release. The project is finally coming together under the watchful eye of Dambuster Studios and will be in player’s hands this April. Yes, Dead Island 2 is almost here, and to prove it, the studio dropped 15 minutes of gameplay.

The gameplay showcases a wide variety of mechanics in Dead Island 2, including combat, quests, and skills. The footage follows Dani, one of six selectable characters, as she makes her way to the Halperin Hotel, one of many real life locations players can explore in this undead-fested Los Angeles. Like the original Dead Island, players will be able to craft a wide range of weapons and utilize the environment to take down the many undead variants. A new flesh system allows for strategic dismemberment and some brutal looking finishers. The showcase ends with Dani facing down a particularly ferocious look zombie.

Dead Island 2 launches April 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.