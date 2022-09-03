Check Out Eighteen Minutes of New Tales from the Borderlands Gameplay

Back in April, Gearbox Software announced that the 2014 Telltale game Tales from the Borderlands would be receiving its own in-house sequel, which came to be known last month as New Tales from the Borderlands.

During yesterday’s Gearbox Showcase at PAX West, the narrative adventure took center stage as the developer debuted a substantial chunk of gameplay, which can be seen below. A brief character trailer also premiered during the showcase, which introduced the three “lovable losers” that players will be guiding throughout the game, including Fran Miscowicz, Octavio Wallace-Dhar and Dr. Anuradha Dhar.

New Tales from the Borderlands will release on October 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.