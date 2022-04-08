Check Out New Prologue Gameplay For The Quarry

Now that fans have gotten a taste of what’s to come in The Quarry, some will probably have a tough wait until its June 10 release. It seems Supermassive Games and 2K are both aware of this though, so today they’ve released a full thirty minutes of new gameplay for fans to enjoy.

In this latest preview, fans can follow camp counselors Laura and Max as they deal with the unexpected consequences of arriving at Hackett’s Quarry Summer Camp just one night earlier then they were supposed to. Hopefully they survive their mistake.