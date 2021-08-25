Check Out the First Eight Minutes of Forza Horizon 5

Earlier this month, Playground Games gave Forza fans their first look at the new map for the latest entry in the Horizon series, which was announced back in June alongside its new setting of Mexico.

During Xbox’s recent Gamescom showcase, Forza Horizon 5 made another appearance to show off an extended look at gameplay for the upcoming open world racing title. The video below features the opening minutes of the game as players are introduced to some of the vehicles and biomes that they can come to expect in the full game.

Forza Horizon 5 is set to launch on November 9 for Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox One.