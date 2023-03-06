Check Out the Intro for CRYMACHINA

FuRyu and NIS America have just dropped the first bit of footage for CRYMACHINA, an RPG centered around the trials and struggles of synthetic beings who’ve outlived their creators. It seems this first video will also serve as the game’s intro, so those interested should be able to get a good sense of the kind of story they’ll be embarking on.

Despite having now released CRYMACHINA’s opening movie, both developer and publisher haven’t yet divulged much in the way of details for the game. However, it has been stated that its combat will be of the action RPG variety and that players will be able to engage in it with three playable main characters.

Will any of them become a “Real Human” and fulfill the synthetics’ mission? It seems we’ll all have to wait until CRYMACHINA releases this fall for PC, PlayStation and Switch to find out.