Check out the Wildest Community Creations from Saints Row’s Boss Factory

Back in June, Volition released a free demo for their upcoming reboot of Saints Row, but instead of featuring any combat or driving, the Boss Factory demo allows players to get an early hands on with the wacky and deep character customization.

Nearly two months later, the developer has compiled the most memorable and unique creations the community has made so far and put them together into the showcase trailer below. Plus, if you see a Boss that catches your fancy, Volition has included the share code for each creation so that new players can quickly acquire and play as that up-and-coming criminal once Saints Row launches on August 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.