Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator Coming to Consoles, PC on February 23

There are many cooking games on the market, with some aiming for a fast-paced approach, while others go for a more realistic appraoch and some try going in-between. Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator aims to showcase the serious side of cooking with a restaurant simulator to show the stakes of everything. It’s a smart approach for a genre where it’s easy to learn cooking to a fair degree, since this now adds in a bit of restaurant management to show the reality of that side of the industry as well. This game will also feature the ability to do so well that you gain a Michelin Guide star – so it definitely aims to go with being a simulator with an end-game in mind. Chef Life launches on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on February 23.