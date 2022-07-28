Chenso Club Revs Up for a September 1 Launch

Aliens are attacking Earth again (as they do), but it’s not all that big a deal in Chenso Club. In this brawler, releasing on September 1, players can choose any of the five club members with whom to not just stop the alien threat but absolutely annihilate it. Check out some of the action in the launch trailer below.

Wielding unique weapons and abilities, each member of the Chenso Club is meant to offer a different gameplay experience. Going further, these girls can sacrifice their HP to make those abilities and weapons even more devastating to the invading alien hordes. One can even team up with a friend in local co-op and compete for points while saving the world. With “heroes” this strong, it’s seeming like the invaders never really had a chance at all, isn’t it?

Chenso Club releases for PC, PS4, Xbox and Switch on September 1.