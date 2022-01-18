Chernobylite Receives First Free Content Update

All In Games has announced a free update coming to its Chernobylite game. The survival horror that takes place in a laser-scanned Chernobyl that pits human enemies and monsters together as you search to figure out what happened to your loved one, will be receiving a monster hunt. There are three monster hunts offered and is available on all console versions of the game. There is also a mega patch that improves the Black Stalker’s mechanics. There is also an Autumn Dread weapon skins pack available today for Xbox for $3.99, and this will be available on the 25th for PlayStation. You can read our review of Chernobylite here. Check out the trailer for the update below.