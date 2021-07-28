Chibig Studio Planning Kickstarter for Ankora: Lost Days

Chibig Studio has a couple of wholesome titles under their belt, with Summer in Mara being the latest. Now, the developers have announced plans for the next game for the Chibig Universe.

Ankora: Lost Days will feature Mûn who explores an unknown planet by terraforming areas and crafting items. It has adorable and colorful graphics that can be viewed in the Twitter announcement thread. Not much is known at this time about storyline but it appears to have connections with Chibig’s previous games. A Kickstarter campaign will begin on September 7 for those interested.

Check back here for more information as Ankora: Lost Days progresses.